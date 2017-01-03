Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Reduced Travel in Missouri

Sullivan Independent — Posted on Wednesday January 04, 2017 Motorists should avoid travel if possible in Missouri late Wednesday night and Thursday due to incoming accumulating snow and bitterly cold temperatures. Travel on Missouri’s roads should be restricted to necessary trips only especially Thursday morning. Morning rush hour commutes will be impacted by the winter weather across most of Missouri. “MoDOT crews will be […]

Facebook Community Helps Sheriff’s Office Locate Suspects

Sullivan Independent — Posted on Wednesday January 04, 2017 Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said it was a “great team effort” between law enforcement and Franklin County citizens that led to the arrest of two southeast Missouri men who allegedly stole a vehicle. Pelton said around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, a deputy was traveling westbound on Highway 50 when he passed a 2013 Kia […]

Tenant Accused Of Sending Lewd Photo To Landlord

Sullivan Independent — Posted on Wednesday January 04, 2017 A Cuba man is accused of sending a photo of his genitals to a landlord after he was given an eviction notice. During the investigation, the man was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine. Dylan Padgett, 19, is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Cuba police also arrested Padgett for second-degree sexual misconduct and […]

Vehicle Crashes Into Union Restaurant Tuesday Evening

Missourian — Posted on Tuesday January 03, 2017 Emergency personnel are on the scene at Simples, 241 N. Washington Ave., in Union, where a vehicle crashed into the building.

No Injuries in Accident at Gerald Post Office

Missourian — Posted on Tuesday January 03, 2017 There were no injuries or damage to the Gerald Post Office building after it was struck by a vehicle just after 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Jennings Family Provides Toys For Children In The Hospital

Sullivan Independent — Posted on Tuesday January 03, 2017 The tradition of providing toys for children in the hospital by the Jennings family continues for the ninth year. Family members of Robert Jennings recently came to Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital to deliver a load of toys to be given to children who find themselves in the hospital over the holidays. The gift of a […]

Sullivan Police Department Weekly Arrest Reports

Sullivan Independent — Posted on Tuesday January 03, 2017 The Sullivan Police Department made 22 arrests for the week of Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, in the City of Sullivan. This weeks arrests were: Dec. 26; Michael J. Parrish, Jr., 35, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged shoplifting at Sullivan Walmart, 350 Park Ridge Drive and three outstanding warrants that included: Franklin County failure to […]

New Firehouse Will Combine History, Meet Modern Demands

Sullivan Independent — Posted on Tuesday January 03, 2017 By Ryan Storz The Bourbon Fire Protection District’s home on Elm Street is not equipped for the demands of a modern department. The building was constructed 70 years ago and hasn’t been expanded upon for 40 years. It contains remnants of a bygone era when the fire department (then a volunteer organization) shared the building […]

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I Arrest Reports – Crawford County

Sullivan Independent — Posted on Tuesday January 03, 2017 The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop I, Crawford County reported 25 arrests for the week of December 25 – January 1. This week’s arrests were: Dec. 25: Robin L. Yancey, 22, St. Louis, was arrested in Pulaski County on a felony warrant from St. Louis County. Yancey was wanted for forgery, possession of marijuana and […]

Wrestling Resumes Thursday

Sullivan Independent — Posted on Tuesday January 03, 2017 Sullivan has wrestled just once since Dec. 13, but if the weather stays under control, the Eagles will be in store for a busy January. Thursday marks the first meet of 2017 with the Eagles competing in a quad meet against St. Clair, Park Hills Central and New Madrid Central. Both varsity and junior varsity […]

Race Forms for Union School Board Election

Missourian — Posted on Tuesday January 03, 2017 A race for three open seats on the Union School Board has formed.

Sullivan Senior Center Activities Jan. 4-10

Sullivan Independent — Posted on Tuesday January 03, 2017 Wed. – Bingo – 12:15 p.m. Thurs.- Shuffleboard 10 a.m. Fun & Fitness with Meramec Nursing Center 10:30 a.m. Fri.- Bingo by Meramec Nursing Center 10:30 a.m. First Friday Dance with Dave Benson and Joe Edwards 6-9 p.m. Mon. – Canasta by Shafferkoetter Senior Services 10 a.m., Bunco 10:30 a.m., Quilting 12 p.m. Tues.- Fun […]

Sullivan Senior Center Menus Jan. 4-10

Sullivan Independent — Posted on Tuesday January 03, 2017 Wed.- Beef burger/wheat bun, potato soup, carrots, fresh fruit. Thurs.- Oven-fried fish, au gratin potatoes, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw, mandarin orange cake, bread. Fri.- Chicken & noodles, broccoli florets, mixed vegetables, fruit fluff, biscuit. Mon. – Meatballs/Italian tomato sauce & pasta, green beans, seasoned cauliflower, pineapple tidbits, Bosco cheese breadstick. Tues.- BBQ pulled pork/bun, sweet potato […]

Man Threatens to Burn Crib With Baby Inside

Missourian — Posted on Tuesday January 03, 2017 A county man is charged after allegedly pouring gasoline on his grandchild’s crib Dec. 28 following an altercation where he held a gun to his wife’s head.

Union Chamber Seeks Award Nominations

Missourian — Posted on Sunday January 01, 2017 The Union Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the annual Distinguished Service Awards.

Washington Chamber To Host Business Meeting January 12 at KC Hall

Missourian — Posted on Sunday January 01, 2017 The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual business breakfast meeting Thursday, Jan. 12, at the KC Hall, upper level.

Craig Hellmann Sworn In As County Municipal Judge - First to Be Elected to Position

Missourian — Posted on Saturday December 31, 2016 The Edward A. Stierberger Memorial Courtroom was filled with fellow judges and well-wishers Wednesday as Craig Hellmann was sworn in as Franklin County municipal judge.

Commissioner Emotional At His Last Meeting - Jeff Maune Leaving Office Dec. 31

Missourian — Posted on Saturday December 31, 2016 Franklin County 2nd District Commissioner Jeff Maune entered office during a tumultuous time for the county, but over the past year and a half has acclimated himself to the business of the county and feels he has helped move it…

Deployed, Disabled Veterans Can Receive Free Lawn Care

Missourian — Posted on Friday December 30, 2016 A local lawn care business has joined a national program to help disabled veterans in the community.

Rezoning Request Gets Plan Board Support

Missourian — Posted on Friday December 30, 2016 A rezoning request for property near St. Clair was backed by the Franklin County Planning and Zoning Commission.

Elks Enjoy Filling Backpacks With Food

Missourian — Posted on Friday December 30, 2016 For the past four years, Eureka-Pacific Elks Lodge 2644 has provided the food for some Truman Elementary students to take home in backpacks.

Survey: Students Like Their Chromebooks

Missourian — Posted on Thursday December 29, 2016 Meramec Valley R-III Middle School students had a lot to say about the new one-to-one program that gave a Chromebook laptop computer to each student.

Pacific to Receive Revitalization Grant

Missourian — Posted on Thursday December 29, 2016 The Pacific Partnership has been selected in a competitive application process to participate in a cost-sharing affiliate grant from the Missouri Main Street Connection Inc. (MMSC), which made the announcement Dec. 22.

Pacific Season’s Greetings Drawing Winners Announced

Missourian — Posted on Thursday December 29, 2016 The Missourian recently hosted its annual Season’s Greetings drawing contest for first- and second-grade students in the Washington, Union, Pacific and New Haven school districts.

Board Debates PUD Deposit Waiver Request

Missourian — Posted on Thursday December 29, 2016 Aldermen did not approve a request to waive a $2,000 development deposit to allow a small restaurant to be opened on West Osage.

Security Desk to Be Installed at County Government Center

Missourian — Posted on Thursday December 29, 2016 Big changes have already been made and more are coming as Franklin County moves forward with security upgrades at several county facilities.

Woman Charged In Burglary, Theft

Missourian — Posted on Thursday December 29, 2016 A Franklin County woman accused of stealing tools and pawning them to buy drugs is facing felony and misdemeanor charges.

Department Heads Named For County - New Positions for 2017

Missourian — Posted on Thursday December 29, 2016 As part of its year-end duties, the Franklin County Commission on Tuesday appointed several employees to oversee a number of county departments.

City Adopts Standards For Airport

Missourian — Posted on Thursday December 29, 2016 The Washington City Council last week approved new minimum standards for aeronautical activities at the Washington Regional Airport to set guidelines for uses at the facility.